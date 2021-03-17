Listen: System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey!’ Covered Bluegrass Style Is a Hoot

System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" is undoubtedly a high-water mark for early aughts nu-metal. And it's one that's stood the test of time — the 2001 Toxicity single reached a billion YouTube views last year, and the song and gets perennially reworked by untold numbers of rockers.

But the tune's continued popularity also makes it a prime target for mashups and remixes. That's why, even in March 2021, listeners can assault their ears with one musician's new "Bluegrass Edition" of "Chop Suey!" that comes from a YouTube channel specifically made to ruin one's favorite songs.

Listen to it down toward the bottom of this post.

There I Ruined It's mission is simple, as it so plainly states on the YouTube channel's description: "I take your favorite songs and ruin them forever." With that said, however, does the bluegrass style actually destroy the System of a Down ditty? The rendition's certainly one of the more creative SOAD covers out there, but the musicianship itself seems perfectly serviceable.

Perhaps There I Ruined It aims more to ruin all traces of a tune's original genre, as opposed to defacing the arrangement or melody of a composition. Luckily for listeners, there's a way to find out!

That's because there are plenty of other "ruined" versions available from the same video creator. There's a Dixieland jazz-style take on Queen's "We Will Rock You," a kids' version of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and a swing-style Nirvana's "Come as You Are." Listen to all of those below.

And, hey, maybe System of a Down done in a bluegrass way isn't that bad after all. It sure gives listeners an otherworldly take on the alt-metal hit. Why'd you leave the banjo on the table?

System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" Performed Bluegrass Style

Queen's "We Will Rock You" Performed Dixieland Style

Metallica's "Enter Sandman" Performed in Children's Style

Nirvana's "Come as You Are" Performed Swing Style