Photos – System of a Down + Deftones Play to 50,000 Fans in San Francisco

System of a Down and Deftones performed at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, alongside The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS and we have dozens of photos from the event that drew more than 50,000 fans.

The concert also marked a first of its kind moment for the historic venue as it stands as the first ticketed standalone concert at Golden Gate Park. The Aug. 17 show took place just a week after the conclusion of this summer's Outside Lands festival. While most of the fest setup was taken down, one stage remained and was in use for this massive show.

System of a Down closed out the night, performing 25 songs and opening with "Genocidal Humanoidz" for the first time ever. A couple of songs that hadn't been played live over the last few years also returned to the legendary's group's set.

See the complete System of a Down and Deftones setlists directly below and view photos of all the acts who performed further down the page.

System of a Down Setlist — Aug. 17, 2024

01. "Genocidal Humanoidz" (first time as an opener)

02. "Suite-Pee"

03. "Prison Song"

04. "Mr. Jack" (first time since 2019, with "Hezze" interlude)

05. "Soldier Side (Intro)"

06. "B.Y.O.B."

07. "Science"

08. "Deer Dance"

09. "Radio/Video"

10. "ATWA"

11. "Hypnotize"

12. "Needles"

13. "Bounce"

14. "Suggestions"

15. "P.L.U.C.K." (first time since 2018)

16. "Psycho"

17. "Chop Suey!"

18. "Lonely Day"

19. "Kill Rock 'n Roll"

20. "Lost in Hollywood"

21. "Aerials"

22. "DAM"

23. "Know" (first time since 2018)

24. "Toxicity"

25. "Sugar"

via setlist.fm

Deftones Setlist — Aug. 17, 2024

01. "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)"

02. "My Own Summer (Shove It)"

03. "Tempest"

04. "Swerve City"

05. "Diamond Eyes"

06. "Digital Bath"

07. "Needles and Pins"

08. "Cherry Waves"

09. "Feiticeira"

10. "Lotion"

11. "Rosemary"

12. "Rocket Skates"

13. "Change (In the House of Flies)"

14. "Genesis"

15. "7 Words"

via setlist.fm

System Of a Down + Deftones at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco See photos of System of a Down, Deftones, The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS at their Aug. 17, 2024 concert at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita