Taking Back Sunday drummer Mark O'Connell has released a statement announcing that he is "no longer with the band," after a 24-year tenure.

Fans had taken notice of O'Connell's absence on tour last year as Mitch Register had occupied the drum throne. Now, there is further clarity on the lineup situation as O'Connell reveals that the parting of ways was the result of a decision that "wasn't entirely on my own."

"Over the past few years, I've focused on my family and personal growth, including committing to my sobriety," he says. "Unfortunately, during this time, I didn't always feel the support I needed from those I thought of as brothers, and creative difference made it hard to move forward together."

On New Year's Eve, O'Connell released a new solo single, "Brain Dead," which opens with the lyric, "Sober stimulation is so overwhelming / Crawled out from a bottle / Out a coma into hell, yeah."

READ MORE: 15 Best Rock Albums of 2004

Making no more allusions to the circumstances surrounding his departure, O'Connell turns his focus toward the new music he's making "both as a solo artist and with some old friends."

Last year, after a 30-week absence on his Instagram feed, O'Connell began sharing clips of the new music he's been working on. He had been featured on every Taking Back Sunday release from the 2001 EP Lullaby through the group's eighth studio album, 2023's 152.

The latest song snippets shared by O'Connell also appear to be targeting Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazarra and the rest of the band with title of "Follow the Money." O'Connell tagged the band in one of those posts and, in a followup teaser, tagged the band again as well as Lazarra.

See O'Connell's entire statement below in addition to those song teaser videos.

After nearly 25 years as the drummer of Taking Back Sunday, I want to confirm that I am no longer with the band. It's taken me some time to address this. Thank you for your patience as I've reflected on how to share my story. First, I want to thank the fans — your love and support have meant everything to me. You've been the heartbeat of TBS, and a huge part of my life for nearly a quarter of a century. I owe it all to you. My departure wasn't an easy decision, and it wasn't entirely my own. Over the past few years, I've focused on my family and personal growth, including committing to my sobriety. Unfortunately, during this time, I didn't always feel the support I needed from those I thought of as brothers, and creative differences made it hard to move forward together. Speaking of, I'm excited to share that I'll be releasing new music soon — both as a solo artist and with some old friends. I've poured my heart into this project, and I can't wait to share it with you This is a new chapter for me — one of passion, creativity, and hope. I hope you'll join me on this journey as we continue to be a part of each other's stories. That said, I'm grateful for the incredible memories with each of my bandmates — and all of you, as well as all the opportunities along the way. I'm choosing to focus on the good as I move into this next chapter. Thank you again for everything. I'm proud of what we built together, and I'm even more excited about what lies ahead. With love and gratitude, Mark O'Connell

Mark O'Connell, "Brain Dead"

The 10 Greatest Guitar Gods of Emo Guitar may not always be everyone's first thought when discussing emo music, but these guitar gods prove that should change. Gallery Credit: John Hill