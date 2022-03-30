Paul McCartney shared a touching tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on social media on Wednesday (March 30).

Hawkins' unexpectedly died at age 50 last week. Other rockers like Perry Ferrell, Daughtry and Mark Tremonti have also saluted Hawkins' life and work.

But the Beatles legend's remembrance centered on the time Foo Fighters asked him to drum on the Hawkins-sung "Sunday Rain" from Foos' 2017 album, Concrete and Gold. He also recalled inducting Foo Fighters into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Taylor's sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him," McCartney said. "Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him."

He continued, "I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! — on one of Taylor's songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys."

He added, "Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on 'Get Back.' Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I'll never forget that night. All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart. God bless his family and band."

McCartney wasn't alone in his tribute. Memorials from across entertainment showed Hawkins' importance to rock. U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also commended the drummer. Remembering Grohl's past words about Hawkins, the Foos leader once said it was "love at first sight" when he met the musician.

But Hawkins wasn't just a Foo Fighter. Before Foos, he backed Alanis Morissette and Sass Jordan, among others. Later, he led Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders, Chevy Metal and The Birds of Satan. He co-founded the supergroup NHC.

The cause of Hawkins' death is still being determined after he was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, just before the Foos were to play the city's Festival Estereo Picnic. A preliminary toxicology report showed Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death.

On Tuesday (March 29), Foo Fighters canceled all upcoming tour dates. See Macca's full Facebook post below. Listen to "Sunday Rain" underneath.

Paul McCartney Honors the Late Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters feat. Paul McCartney, "Sunday Rain"

