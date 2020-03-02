Tenacious D have just announced a U.S. tour to help get Americans registered for the 2020 election. Jack Black and Kyle Gass will embark on “The Purple Nurple Tour — Twisted Hard to the Left,” with the goal of hitting swing states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Florida.

The biggest voting body is the 2016 election wasn’t made up of Trump supporters or Hillary supporters — it was made up of non-voters. Almost 47 percent of eligible voters did not vote for President in the 2016, compared to 25.6 percent support for Hillary Clinton and 25.5 percent support for Donald Trump. This year, Tenacious D will partner with 46 for 46 to get fans registered in hopes of the Democratic candidate beating President Trump on Nov. 3.

“[Trump is] the most divisive, corrupt and dangerous President in the modern history of this country, and we simply cannot stand for another four years of his administration! Now is the time to elect a REAL leader!” Black and Gass write.

“In 2016, six states were decided by 2 percentage points or less, and ten states were decided by 4 percentage points or less. Swing states played a pivotal role in the outcome of that election, and they will again in 2020. Knowing that, we looked at each other and agreed: just like the tale of Post-Apocalypto, it is time for Tenacious D to RIDE and help save the world from Trumpian destruction. With great rock comes great responsibility.”

Tenacious D will perform in Manchester, Tenn. for Bonnaroo before beginning the tour on Sept. 25 in Iowa. The band will wrap up the tour Oct. 9 at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

06/13 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

09/25 – Davenport, Iowa @ Adler Theatre

09/26 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

09/27 – Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

09/29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre

10/01 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Wilson Center

10/02 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Moran Theater

10/04 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (w/ Soulful Symphony)

10/05 – Richmond, Va. @ Dominion Energy Center

10/07 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

10/09 – New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

Tenacious D

Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale March 6 at 10AM local time.