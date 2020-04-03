Testament’s Steve DiGiorgio Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Testament bassist Steve DiGiorgio has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease brought on by the coronavirus.

DiGiorgio is the second member of Testament confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, alongside singer Chuck Billy, whose wife Tiffany has also tested positive. Members of Testament's road crew have been affected as well.

Billy broke the news on the Diabolus in Podcastica podcast, first speaking about his decision to go public with the announcement regarding his and Tiffany's test results.

"It was kind of almost our duty to say something. Fortunately, we got home off the road and were isolated right away. So we didn't really see anybody. But it's definitely a nasty sickness and illness," said the Testament frontman.

The singer is improving through as he continued, "I mean, we're starting to feel better, but I wouldn't say I'm a hundred percent. So I don't know — am I contagious still? I don't know."

Turning his attention to his bandmate, Billy went on, "Steve, our bass player, just tested on Thursday, he got his results back, and they're positive and that's after a couple of weeks of being sick."

This situation established an uncertainty about Billy's own health. "So it made us think, 'Are we still contagious?', even though the doctors and the CDC [Centers For Disease Control And Prevention] told us that, 'Go ahead and go to the store. Go out. Wear a mask.' But you just don't know. We don't know if we're ill or not," lamented the singer.

Testament recently wrapped up their "Bay Strikes Back" European tour with Exodus and Death Angel during the earlier stages of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. Their show in Italy was even canceled as officials ordered the public to stay home and businesses shuttered to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Other members of that tour have tested positive for the coronavirus as well. Gary Holt has bounced back before even getting his test results and it is believed Death Angel drummer Will Carroll contracted it too. He had reportedly been in the ICU on a ventilator and just recently said that he has reemerged following a 12-day coma, though it has not officially been confirmed that he indeed tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Testament's new album, Titans of Creation is out today (April 3). Get your copy here.