The Crew (Rancid, Pennywise + Suicidal Tendencies) Unite for ‘One Voice’ Song

It's a punk rock who's who that's formed the new supergroup The Crew, as members of Rancid, Pennywise and Suicidal Tendencies have united on an anthemic new track, "One Voice."

The Crew consists of Rancid's Tim Armstrong and Matt Freeman, Pennywise's Fletcher Dragge and Byron McMackin and Suicidal Tendencies leader Mike Muir. But rather than fighting the powers that be, the collective is using their voice in a rallying cry for unity. But it's not all flowers and poetry, as there's a requisite amount of attitude and f-words relaying the message.

“Collaborating with Tim Armstrong, Mike Muir and Matt Freeman has been an awesome experience, obviously Byron Mcmackin and I go way back," explains Fletcher Dragge, who also wrote and produced the track.

He continues, "Byron and I had a demo of ‘One Voice’ laying around for couple years, and I thought it would be cool to bring a couple old friends on board to breath some new life into it. Watching these guys lay down their own personal trademark styles on this song was nothing short of amazing! I think it’s safe to safe we’re all pretty fucking stoked on the final product, and being able to donate proceeds to Musack feels pretty awesome as well. Find it, crank it up, and enjoy!”

Stay Free Recordings will release the song as a 7" vinyl with the funds going to Musack, a charitable organization that helps kids and teens by supporting great music teachers and music programs from coast to coast and beyond. You can learn more about the beneficiary of the song at Musack.org.

The vinyl will feature The Crew’s “Once Voice” on Side A, while Side B will feature an original song by some of Musack’s youth rockers; Rippy and the Sillyettes. Rippy and the Sillyettes are two young girls from the Navajo reservation, who wrote "One in A Million" about their friend who was murdered. The cover for the track features original art by Tim Armstrong and the pressing will be limited to 500 copies sold in five unique colors. Pre-orders are being taken here.

"One Voice" is currently available on all streaming platforms and you can seek out the track for streaming here.

Check out The Crew's "One Voice" lyrics and lyric video below.

The Crew, "One Voice" Lyrics

well they say that I’m doing it wrong, well fuck them gonna carry on

they say they don’t like our way, we better get down on our knees and pray

well i know it get hard some time, but you gotta live your life how you decide

well i know I can find my way, I'll never give up till my dying day pre chorus

we don't wanna know where we went wrong, for those that like to hate we wrote this song

face our problems day by day and were never gonna give a fuck what they say chorus

so fuck you, it's our way, it's our rules

one voice, one crew bonded forever, so fuck you they say it will all be fine, (it won’t be fine) just shut your mouth and get in line (I'm outta line)

they think they control our fate but we’re never gonna give in to their lies and hate

and when the powers that be mute our choice, we’re gonna scream louder cause we have a voice

so fuck them and all we say, they can shut their fucking mouths and get outta our way pre chorus

chorus outro

one voice, one crew, bonded forever, so fuck you

The Crew, "One Voice"

Epitaph Records