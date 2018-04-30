In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 30, 2018:

- Welcome back to The Distillers. The Brody Dalle-led band played their first show since 2006 last week at the Casbah in San Diego and fan-shot footage has surfaced. Watch performances of "Dismantle Me," "L.A. Girl," "Oh Serena" and "Just Tonight." The band will next play at The Mohawk in Austin, Texas tomorrow night (May 1), followed by Dallas' Curtain Club on May 2 and the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta this weekend.

- Speaking of long awaited touring, Pitchshifter have announced their first dates in a decade taking place in the U.K. this November. Get news on the newly announced stops here.

- The Ghost Inside state in a new update that their recent practice session answered one significant question. "Yes, there is a future for TGI," they state. Read more of the new update here.

- P.O.D. are back at it. Watch a little bit from the studio as Wuv lays down some drum tracks for their next album right here.

- The lineup for the Ohana Festival has been revealed with Eddie Vedder returning as one of the three headliners. Country superstar Eric Church will headline the Sept. 28 bill, with Vedder closing out the Sept. 29 lineup and Mumford and Sons finishing out the weekend on Sept. 30. Other performers of note include Norah Jones, Amos Lee, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Liz Phair, Johnny Marr, Beck, Young the Giant, Switchfoot, Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness and Fantastic Negrito. Get more info here.

- The Acacia Strain have booked July and August tour dates to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their Continent album. Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 4) at 10AM local time. See the stops and support acts here.