The Dose, "Vervain"

"It's a heavy hitter," says drummer Ralph Alexander, of The Dose's new song, "Vervain," which Loudwire is premiering today.

"We knew 'Vervain' would get people going. That's the song that is going to make people say: 'Whoa ... they rock,'” the drummer adds. After the aggressive drum build, Alexander is soon joined by his partner in the band, singer-guitarist Indio Downey, who lays down some driving guitar parts before stepping up to the mic.

Downey tells us of the song, "'Vervain' is a song about hope. It's about the importance of maintaining the faith that things, no matter how difficult they may seem, will always work out if you just keep going. And it's about maintaining discipline and commitment in order to get yourself to where you want to be.”

The guys have some serious rock pedigree backing them up as well. Good Charlotte's Joel and Benji Madden manage the band through their MDDN company, while former Buckcherry guitarist Keith Nelson produced the song and studio wiz Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Soundgarden) mixed the track.

The band is currently wrapping up their debut full-length album, which was produced by Nelson. Keep an eye out for it coming later this year. As for the song, you can look for it hitting digital service providers this Friday (June 8).

Meanwhile, the band just wrapped up a West Coast club tour and will be announcing summer shows shortly. Stay tuned to their website for the dates and keep an eye out there for both song and album availability.