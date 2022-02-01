The Linda Lindas Drop Vibrantly Fun ‘Growing Up’ Title Track

After turning heads in 2021 with "Racist, Sexist Boy" and "Oh!" in 2021, a new Linda Lindas album is coming from the upstart rockers. And not only that, but the band has a new song and video to share with the title track from their upcoming album Growing Up.

Capturing the spirit of their youth, the Humberto Leon-directed video finds the girls hanging out in their bedroom, performing for their audience of cats and having a grand time playing in the living room and back room as well.

Offering a bit of meta commentary, the song starts off with the line, "Growing up isn’t something we can make happen when we want it to / But since we’re all growing up together I guess I’ll grow up / with you." In general, the song seems to come from a personal place as the girls experience this time in their lives together. The track, and their album, was produced by Grammy-winning producer Carlos de la Garza, the father of the band's guitarist and drummer Lucia and Mila.

Get a closer look and the lyrics and video below and if you like what you hear, the Growing Up album, due April 8 via Epitaph, is available to pre-order here.

The Linda Lindas, "Growing Up" Lyrics

Growing up isn’t something we can make happen when we want it to

But since we’re all growing up together I guess I’ll grow up

with you We can take turns taking the reins

Lean on each other when we need some extra strength

We’ll never cave or we’ll never waver

We’ll always become braver and braver We’ll dance like nobody’s there

We’ll dance without any cares

We’ll talk bout problems we share

We’ll talk bout things that ain’t fair

We’ll sing bout things we don’t know

We’ll sing to people and show

What it means to be young

And growing up Under the table, we’ll whisper

in each other’s ears

We’ll share our hopes and dreams, and all our other

greatest fears

And when we get burned from

jumping in the fire

We’ll never tire, cause we’ll

always find ways to fly higher I make as many good memories as I can

When there are nights I can’t sleep, it’s okay in the end

I know what I do now makes

me me

Wherever we go, wherever we

go we... We’ll take the good with the bad

All of the times that we’ll have

Make every moment last

We’ll have each other’s backs

Cause in the end we don’t know

We don’t know where we will go

We don’t know, so

There’s still a little more

Growing up

The Linda Lindas, "Growing Up"

The Linda Lindas, Growing Up Artwork + Track Listing

Oh!

Growing Up

Talking To Myself

Fine

Nino

Why

Cuántas Veces

Remember

Magic

Racist, Sexist Boy