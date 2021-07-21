The Linda Lindas created a viral moment earlier this year when their "Racist, Sexist Boy" became an internet sensation. Now, the group of young rockers is back with their first single for Epitaph Records, the undeniably catchy — and also very punk-sounding — "Oh!"

The tune's a delightful but not unexpected culmination of the Linda Lindas' talent, the track carrying the same gusto as their now-signature racist retort but with a refined edge and a perhaps more ambiguous aim. Just a few listens to "Oh!" might move some to think they've found the ultimate punk anthem for summer 2021.

Listen to the song toward the bottom of this post.

The Linda Lindas are sisters Mila (10, drums/vocals) and Lucia (14, guitar/vocals), plus their cousin Eloise (13, bass/vocals) and friend Bela (16, guitar/vocals). Epitaph partnered with the band after their May performance of "Racist, Sexist Boy" — along with the rest of their set at the Los Angeles Public Library — made a splash. At the time, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello called it the "song of the day."

Mila, the tune's composer, told Jimmy Kimmel in June that the "backstory [of the song] is that a boy from school told me that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people. I told him that I was Chinese, and he backed away from me."

As for "Oh!" — it's "one of the first songs we collaborated on during the pandemic, masked and distanced on the front porch," the group recalled in a July 2021 press release. "It started with the main riff and progression Bela brought to the band. Eloise wrote the verses and Lucia and Mila wrote the choruses." It's about "trying to help out someone and having it blow up in your face."

