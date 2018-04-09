The Offspring to Co-Headline ‘Never Ending Summer’ Tour With 311
It may still feel like winter in some parts of the country, but there's a little bit of sunshine coming your way this morning with the announcement of the "Never Ending Summer" tour featuring The Offspring and 311. The two veteran bands will co-headline a run of dates this summer, with support from special guests Gym Class Heroes.
Dates for the run begin July 25 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., and will continue through a series of sheds, amphitheaters and pavilions before wrapping up Sept. 9 in Wichita, Kan.
Might this be the year we get new Offspring music? The band's last album, Days Go By, arrived in 2012, and their last single, the independently released "Coming for You," dropped in 2015. But the band teased the probability of new music in December of last year, with the band revealing in February that drums had already been tracked for a new album, while another photo of Noodles in the studio was posted in late March.
As for 311, they are continuing to tour off of their 2017 album Mosaic, which spawned the songs "Too Much to Think" and "Til the City's on Fire."
Tickets for the trek will go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 13) at 10AM local time via Live Nation. However, there is a Citi Card pre-sale via the Citi Private Pass program starting tomorrow (April 10) at 12 PM local time running through Thursday (April 12) at 10PM local time. See all of the tour dates listed below.
The Offspring / 311 / Gym Class Heroes "Never Ending Summer" Tour
July 25 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 28 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center*
July 29 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
July 31 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug. 4 - Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Aug. 5 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Aug. 7 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
Aug. 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
Aug. 11 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 12 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amphitheater
Aug. 14 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug. 15 - Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair*
Aug. 21 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 22 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 24 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 25 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 26 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 29 - Allentown, Pa. @ The Great Allentown Fair*
Aug. 31 - St. Paul, Minn. - Minnesota State Fair*
Sept. 1 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City*
Sept. 3 - St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights*
Sept. 6 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 8 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Winstar Casino*
Sept. 9 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena*
*non-Live Nation date
