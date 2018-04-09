The Offspring to Co-Headline ‘Never Ending Summer’ Tour With 311

It may still feel like winter in some parts of the country, but there's a little bit of sunshine coming your way this morning with the announcement of the "Never Ending Summer" tour featuring The Offspring and 311. The two veteran bands will co-headline a run of dates this summer, with support from special guests Gym Class Heroes.

Dates for the run begin July 25 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., and will continue through a series of sheds, amphitheaters and pavilions before wrapping up Sept. 9 in Wichita, Kan.

Might this be the year we get new Offspring music? The band's last album, Days Go By, arrived in 2012, and their last single, the independently released "Coming for You," dropped in 2015. But the band teased the probability of new music in December of last year, with the band revealing in February that drums had already been tracked for a new album, while another photo of Noodles in the studio was posted in late March.

As for 311, they are continuing to tour off of their 2017 album Mosaic, which spawned the songs "Too Much to Think" and "Til the City's on Fire."

Tickets for the trek will go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 13) at 10AM local time via Live Nation. However, there is a Citi Card pre-sale via the Citi Private Pass program starting tomorrow (April 10) at 12 PM local time running through Thursday (April 12) at 10PM local time. See all of the tour dates listed below.

Never Ending Summer Tour Never Ending Summer Tour loading...

The Offspring / 311 / Gym Class Heroes "Never Ending Summer" Tour

July 25 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 28 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center*

July 29 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 31 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 - Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 5 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Aug. 7 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Aug. 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

Aug. 11 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 12 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amphitheater

Aug. 14 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 15 - Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair*

Aug. 21 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 22 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 24 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 26 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 29 - Allentown, Pa. @ The Great Allentown Fair*

Aug. 31 - St. Paul, Minn. - Minnesota State Fair*

Sept. 1 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City*

Sept. 3 - St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights*

Sept. 6 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 8 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Winstar Casino*

Sept. 9 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena*

*non-Live Nation date

The Offspring Albums Ranked