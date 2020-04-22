Leave it to The Offspring to find the fun in quarantining. The band (at least Dexter Holland and Noodles) have gotten together to take on the song "Here Kitty Kitty" with a few "feline" friends, keeping things light for their fans.

Speaking of their decision to take on the song, recently re-popularized thanks to Joe Exotic's version of the song in Tiger King, the band said, "Hey, Guys! Like many of you, we are going a little stir crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours too. This song, 'Here Kitty Kitty,' was originally by the Clinton Johnson band, and *not* by anyone in that recent documentary we all got caught up in."

They continue, "The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers. In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song & video."

Holland and Noodles perform in the clip donning facial masks, while a certain feline drummer (Is that you, Pete Parada?) fills out the lineup. Meanwhile a couple of cool cats make the video "purrfect" dancing along to the beat. Have a look below.

The Offspring spent a good portion of 2019 working toward a new album. Though an official release date had yet to be announced, the group is expecting to release the record this year.

The Offspring, "Here Kitty Kitty"