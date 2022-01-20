The Offspring's Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman has taken to social media to slam parents who are against school mask mandates, calling them "irresponsible" and "lousy" people.

The tweet that Noodles posted referred to a trending hashtag that reads "Unmask our children."

"It is Covid that is killing people, not masks. If you think masks are more dangerous than Covid, then you are an idiot," the guitarist wrote. "If you are for #UNMASKOURCHILDREN then you are an irresponsible parent and a lousy fellow human."

The hashtag has sparked a variety of different responses from people on Twitter. While it started as a movement to rally against mask mandates, people are now also implementing the hashtag into their tweets to spread awareness about the benefits of masks.

One user wrote, "Hi, I’m not a minor but I'm still in high school, everyday kids in my school get COVID and it’s always the ones who never wear a mask. I wear a mask everywhere I go, haven't gotten COVID once. Imagine wanting to straight up just have kids die lmao."

The upsurge in tweets containing the hashtag is likely a result of the recent news that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order that makes wearing masks in schools voluntary. According to CNN, the order, which he signed Saturday (Jan. 15), states that "parents should have the ability to decide whether their child should wear masks for the duration of the school day."

Tuesday, a group of parents filed a lawsuit asking Virginia's Supreme Court to block the executive order, and noted the CDC's advice for kids to wear masks in schools to deter the spread of COVID-19.