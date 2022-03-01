The Offspring Book Spring 2022 Tour With Radkey + Blame My Youth

The Offspring are ready to spring into spring with a nearly month-long trek that will feature support from special guests Radkey and Blame My Youth.

The "Let the Bad Times Roll" tour will find the veteran band supporting their most recent album of the same name in 18 cities this spring, kicking off on April 26. in San Diego and crossing the country before coming to a conclusion May 22 in Milwaukee. All dates, cities and venues are listed at the bottom of this post.

The Offspring released their Let the Bad Times Roll album last spring, featuring the songs "Let the Bad Times Roll," "We Never Have Sex Anymore" and a beautifully deconstructed and emotional version of their '90s hit single "Gone Away."

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” says singer Dexter Holland. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (March 4) at 10AM local time via Live Nation. You can also find ticketing information via the band's website.

The Offspring Spring 2022 "Let the Bad Times Roll" Tour Dates

Apr. 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Apr. 27 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre^

Apr. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center^

Apr. 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium^

May 03 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom^

May 04 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center^

May 6 – Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

May 07 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place^

May 08 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle^

May 10 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater^

May 11 – Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion^

May 12 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage^

May 15 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues^

May 17 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17^

May 18 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE*

May 20 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit+

May 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+

May 22 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom*

* Not a Live Nation Date

^With support from Radkey

+With support from Blame My Youth

