Congratulations to The Pretty Reckless, whose new single "Only Love Can Save Me Now" just reached the top of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, making it their seventh No. 1 song.

The track features guest performances from Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden — one of The Pretty Reckless' biggest influences — and hails from their fourth studio album Death By Rock and Roll, which was released in February of this year.

"That's it! 'Only Love Can Save Me Now' is officially number one! Making it our seventh number one song! That makes history," vocalist Taylor Momsen wrote in a post on her Instagram. "Thank you so much to [Cameron] and [Thayil] for their genius additions to this song and huge thank you to everyone at rock radio."

The Pretty Reckless landed their first No. 1 back in 2014 with the Going to Hell anthem "Heaven Knows." Two other songs from the album also reached the top of the chart — "Follow Me Down" and "Messed Up World," and then "Take Me Down" from their third album Who You Selling For followed suit.

In addition to "Only Love Can Save Me Now," "Death By Rock and Roll" and "And So It Went" have also hit No. 1. They're the only band fronted by a woman to have seven singles peak at the top of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Momsen and guitarist Ben Philips recently performed an unplugged version of "Only Love Can Save Me Now," which you can check out below.

The Pretty Reckless - 'Only Love Can Save Me Now' Unplugged