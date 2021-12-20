The Used, Less Than Jake + More Booked for 2022 Kraken Fest

The third annual Kraken Music Fest will be held in 2022, and the bill reads like a modern-day Taste of Chaos.

The Used will headline the 2022 Kraken Fest, which will be held Feb. 19 at the Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, Florida. The bill will be rounded out by Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Evergreen Terrace, We’re Wolves and The Dev.

“We are insanely excited for Kraken Fest 2022,” says festival founders Freddy Escobar and Marcelo Ferreira. “Orlando has welcomed us with open arms since our first show there, so we are thrilled to be back and continue to grow. We are pumped to have the opportunity to bring The Used back to Florida after the unforeseen cancellation of their Orlando show earlier this year. And of course, we always look for ways to stay true to our roots and ensure Florida bands are well represented and we've done just that with two legendary bands – Less Than Jake and Evergreen Terrace. This will be our biggest Kraken Fest yet and we cannot wait!”

Less Than Jake vocalist and guitarist Chris DeMakes says, “Hey Kraken Fest! We are so honored that you invited us to play your festival. Orlando is right in our backyard, and we know this show is gonna go off! Can’t wait to rock with our friends in The Used, Story of the Year, and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus as well. See ya soon!”

Kraken Fest tickets will go on sale Dec. 21 at 10AM ET. General admission and VIP ticketing options are available here.

