Thursday Turning Band Merch Into Masks for Medical Workers

Kudos to the forward thinking Thursday. While there has been talk of supporting bands by buying their merch, Thursday have a different idea of how merch can help during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a new tweet, the band has begun the process of repurposing some of their merchandise to be made into fabric facial masks for health care workers.

"We have started the process of turning appropriate stock merchandise from our web store into fabric face masks for frontline medical workers and essential personnel. Further information how you can help will follow later in the week. Stay safe, stay connected and stay inside," wrote the band via Twitter.

Thursday reunited in 2016 and spent time in 2018 and 2019 revisiting some of their more popular albums for fans on tour. The group announced plans to disband again at the end of the run, but did get in one more date at the end of 2019 opening for My Chemical Romance on their reunion show at the Shrine in Los Angeles.

The coronavirus continues to affect most walks of life. To stay up to date with the latest updates on Covid-19 and how to proceed, check out the World Health Organization website.