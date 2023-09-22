Thy Art Is Murder have parted ways with vocalist CJ McMahon and removed him from their new album Godlike, which is out today (Sept. 22). The news came from a statement on the band's social media.

In late August, McMahon deleted his social media after he received backlash for sharing anti-trans content and engaging in support of it. The following day, Thy Art Is Murder shared a post of the transgender flag on their Instagram with the caption, "Setting the record straight, we stand with you."

McMahon uploaded an apology video on the band's account shortly after. "Addressing my recent post: I recognize the hurtful impact my words had on the community and I am deeply sorry. I am learning from my mistakes and committed to better understanding, respecting, and supporting every individual," the caption read.

"My intentions weren't to be transphobic in any way, shape or form, and now it's gotten to the point that it really doesn't matter what my intentions were. I apologize to the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and to the people that support them. I thought I did support them, but obviously my video that I shared and commented horribly on has proved otherwise," the vocalist said in the clip.

In a new post on Thy Art Is Murder's social media, the band confirmed that McMahon has since parted ways with the band, and his contributions to the Godlike album have been removed. They re-recorded the record earlier this week with a new singer.

Read the full statement below.

We have some important news regarding Godlike that we want to share with you. Our new album Godlike is now available worldwide digitally with an unforeseen change — Chris McMahon is no longer a part of Thy Art Is Murder and does not feature on the record. We understand that this may come as a surprise and we want to assure you that this decision was made to preserve the band's integrity and direction. What transpired over the past month was not the cause of this action, but just another symptom of the drawn out breakdown in his character and judgement. The straw that broke the camel's back if you will. Long story short, the fallout has been immense. We were lobbed with threats to destroy Thy Art Is Murder from the inside if we did not capitulate to various ideologies that he holds. Everyone has their own right to free speech and to seek their truth: they are also free to receive the consequences that come with it. We appreciate your support and respect for our privacy during this challenging time. As we move forward, we are excited to introduce you to a new vocalist, who finished re-recording vocals on the new album earlier this week, and will be joining us for the Godlike European tour with Whitechapel, Fit for an Autopsy and Spite, which kicks off in a few days. Our focus remains on delivering powerful music and unforgettable performances to our dedicated fans. We're grateful for your understanding and continued support as we embark on this new chapter together.

While the identity of the band's new vocalist is currently unknown, their next show is scheduled for Sept. 27 in Oberhausen, Germany, so we'll learn who they are then.