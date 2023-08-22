Thy Art Is Murder's CJ McMahon has apparently deactivated or deleted his public Instagram page after he purportedly shared anti-trans content and his support for it, according to reports.

Facing ensuing backlash on social media, the Thy Art is Murder vocalist reportedly left a goodbye message in a post to his followers this week, explaining that he may soon start an OnlyFans page for non-nude content, before he scuttled his Instagram.

As reported by MetalSucks on Monday (Aug. 21), McMahon had posted a video shared by right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh in a which a mother asks her young child if they are a boy or a girl and accepts the child's answer regardless, with the exchange portrayed in a negative light.

McMahon reportedly re-shared it, adding his own comment stating that the mother in the video "should be burned to death," as Lambgoat echoed.

The re-post and his remark are no longer available, but followers captured screenshots of McMahon's goodbye message and other comments.

CJ McMahon Screenshots

From MetalSucks:

According to third-party accounts (since his initial post was reported and removed by moderators)

Subsequently, McMahon explained he was leaving social media "for good" and would only engage in it for activities related to Thy Art Is Murder.

"I am going off social media for good," McMahon wrote in his apparent final Instagram post.

"I will only post band related things on here and will not be contactable," the Thy Art Is Murder vocalist added. "I will start an only fans with my own content and no it will not be nudes or sexual soon."

See some fan responses from Twitter (X) below.

Responses to CJ McMahon Post

