As I Lay Dying figurehead Tim Lambesis unveiled his new music project called Born Through Fire this week. He shared the first two official songs from the band, "Bone by Bone" and the intro piece "Reintroduction."

Both arrived on Friday (Nov. 12) after Lambesis and Born Through Fire began teasing the tunes this month. A music video accompanying "Bone by Bone" uses "Reintroduction" as a prelude, perhaps evincing the track order of an imminent album. However, Born Through Fire have yet to announce a full-length effort.

Listen to the songs toward the bottom of this post.

In addition to Lambesis, Born Through Fire includes Wolves at the Gate guitarist Joey Alarcon, according to Blabbermouth. Drummer Luke Holland (formerly of The Word Alive) also contributed, per ThePRP.

Lambesis said, "The best description of the material that I've heard from a close friend who has heard it is [it's] cinematic, heavy and modern, but it still has classic metal throwback elements at the same time."

Earlier this year, Lambesis was sued by a woman allegedly injured in a bonfire accident in 2020. The vocalist said he spilt flammable liquid on himself while trying to start a fire. It reportedly left the musician with burns over 25 percent of his body.

In 2013, Lambesis was arrested for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife. Imprisoned then released on parole, he later made an apology to his family. Since then, he's trained as an addiction counselor and tutored inmates.

While in prison, other As I Lay Dying members formed Wovenwar with Oh, Sleeper's Shane Blay. As I Lay Dying returned in 2017, issuing the album Shaped by Fire in 2019. AILD guitarist Nick Hipa later left the band. Lambesis formed Born Through Fire late last year, giving an update on the project this spring.

Born Through Fire, "Bone by Bone" Video

Born Through Fire, "Reintroduction"

Born Through Fire, "Bone by Bone"