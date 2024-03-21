Interview: Comedian TJ Miller Admits He ‘Loves a Room Full of Strangers Laughing’

Celebrating his latest stand-up comedy album, Smooth Peanut Butter, TJ Miller hung out on Loudwire Nights on Wednesday night (March 20) and dove into the release.

"I listened to rock albums growing up, but I also listened to stand-up comedy album," Miller told host Chuck Armstrong.

"I listened to Steve Martin's A Wild and Crazy Guy and Comedy Is Not Pretty!, Bob Newhart, I listened to Lenny Bruce even. [Richard] Pryor and [George] Carlin, all these guys that were so amazing."

While Miller said Smooth Peanut Butter is designed to be heard all the way through, he was keenly aware that people would be skipping around, too.

"We wanted each [track] to stand on their own, for sure, but at the same time, I would give the whole thing a listen. That's the best way to hear the album, for sure."

Why TJ Miller Loves Stand-Up Comedy Audiences

Much of Miller's conversation on Loudwire Nights included him explaining why he loves playing smaller markets compared to bigger cities like New York City and Los Angeles.

"I like places that have a good sense of humor about themselves," he admitted. "Strangely, Spokane, Wash., and Omaha, Neb. One of my favorite places to perform is Appleton, Wis."

READ MORE: Slash Discusses New Blues Record Featuring Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler + More

Miller said one of the main things he expects from an audience at a show is that they don't take themselves too seriously, which is what he thinks he brings to the table himself.

"I like community," he said.

"I love a room full of strangers all getting together and laughing and really enjoying something that they can equally love."

What Else Did TJ Miller Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he thinks there's something special about going to a stand-up comedy show by yourself

How he ended up with his own line of custom hot sauce and peanut butter

What fans can expect from his stand-up sets

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

TJ Miller joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, March 20; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970 Going year by year, looking at the best albums in hard rock since 1970. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff