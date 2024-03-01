"It's the rapport."

Vaden Todd Lewis joined Chuck Armstrong on Thursday's edition of Loudwire Nights (Feb. 29) and looked back on the last 35 years of making music with the Toadies — and he considered why he still finds himself energized to make new music with the band.

"I know when I sit down to write, I know how Rez is going to play the drums," Lewis said about longtime drummer Mark Reznicek. "I know how Doni [Blair] is going to play the bass and I know how [lead guitarist] Clark [Vogeler] is going to change and add to whatever I do on my part — or just make up something new. There are no question marks."

Lewis founded the Toadies in 1989 in Fort Worth, Texas, and though he joined Chuck in reflecting on their 35 years of existence, he was quick to keep the conversation pointed forward, too.

"You just always look ahead," he admitted.

"I mean, of course, I appreciate it, what a crazy time it was and I'm really glad I did it when I was in my 20s because there's no way I want to do all that again now ... We've learned how to tour more reasonably."

That was an important statement for Lewis to make because this year, the Toadies will release their next full-length record, The Charmer, and will hit the road in support of it.

While details on tour plans and the album are still being worked out, Lewis was happy to discuss who they recorded The Charmer with: famed producer and engineer, Steve Albini.

"We've always wanted to [work with him]," Lewis told Chuck. "The harsh truth is, we wanted him for the first record, but the response we got from our label was he doesn't cost enough."

READ MORE: Zakk Wylde Says Purpose of Pantera Is 'Not to Record' New Music

Lewis explained that when the Toadies were working on Rubberneck, the label knew Albini would have done a great job, "but if the big wigs see you spending that little amount, then they're going to think it sucks and they won't even listen to it. It's just so stupid."

Thanks to where the Toadies are at today — being able to self-finance The Charmer and do it all themselves — they were able to finally get in the studio with Albini.

"It sounds pretty kick ass."

What Else Did The Toadies' Vaden Todd Lewis Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What album made Lewis want to work with Albini in the '90s

How he didn't let that label interaction destroy his hopes and dreams for what he wanted to do with the Toadies

What it was like covering Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone": "It's a rock song, really. It's a pop song, but it's got a bunch of cool stuff in it, like little guitar tricks that I like...it's a cool one and it's a whip to sing."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Vaden Todd Lewis joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Feb. 29; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. Read more about the Toadies here.