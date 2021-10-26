Toadies Announce 25th Anniversary (and Then Some) ‘Rubberneck’ Tour Dates

Toadies will get around to celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakout Rubberneck album to finish out the year, even if the numbers don't quite match up. Dubbed the "Rubberneck 25th Anniversary (and then some)" tour, the title makes note of the pandemic pushback, with the group finally getting to salute their 1994 release.

On these upcoming dates, the band will play the album from start to finish. The 11-song set features their '90s alt-rock radio staple "Possum Kingdom," as well as such standouts as "Mister Love," "Away," "Tyler" and "Backslider."

It's a quick run, kicking off with three early November shows in New Orleans, Houston and Dallas with support from Reverend Horton Heat (playing their Liquor in the Front album in full) and Nashville Pussy. There will also be four late December Texas shows in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin and Ft. Worth with support from Reverend Horton Heat, Nashville Pussy and Drakulas on select dates. See all the listed below.

The late 2021 run is just a precursor to more Rubberneck 25th anniversary shows to come, as the band recently postponed their fall 2021 trek to 2022 with the new dates expected to be revealed shortly.

It should also be noted that one dollar from each ticket at The Factory show in Dallas on Nov. 7 will be donated to the Jeff Saenz Recovery Project. The Toadies Clark Vogeler explains, "Jeff Saenz is a talented musician and producer who lost both hands in a tragic accident but is surviving and needs help putting his and his family’s lives back together. We’re going to donate one dollar per ticket sold from our November 7 show in Dallas to his recovery fund and encourage other artists and venues to do something similar." Learn more about the Jeff Saenz Recovery Project here.

To stay up to date with the Toadies "Rubberneck 25th Anniversary (and then some)" touring and ticketing, check the band's website.

Toadies 25th Anniversary Rubberneck Tour

Nov. 04 - New Orleans, La. @ Tipitina's (with Reverend Horton Heat, Nashville Pussy)

Nov. 05 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues (with Reverend Horton Heat, Nashville Pussy)

Nov. 07 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory (with Reverend Horton Heat, Nashville Pussy, Drakulas)

Dec. 27 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster Street - (with Drakulas)

Dec. 28 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater (with Reverend Horton Heat, Nashville Pussy)

Dec. 29 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's (with Drakulas)

Dec. 30 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

Toadies