Toadies Announce Rescheduled ‘Rubberneck’ 25th Anniversary Tour Dates for 2022

Toadies recently announced a handful of Rubberneck 25th anniversary shows to round out their year with the promise that more were coming. Now they've made good on that promise with a full-on trek next fall that will give their breakout '90s record its due, even if the timing is just a bit beyond 25 years.

The Toadies "25th Anniversary (and Then Some, and Then Some) Rubberneck Tour" will get underway Sept. 13 in Tulsa, Okla. with dates booked through Oct. 28 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. See all the newly announced cities, dates and venues listed below.

For the 2022 run, the band will take out Reverend Horton Heat as their primary support, with Nashville Pussy and Drakulas opening shows on select dates (as designated below).

As stated, the tour is meant to promote the anniversary of their 1994 album Rubberneck, which yielded their biggest radio hit "Possum Kingdom," along with such standouts as "Mister Love," "Away," "Tyler" and "Backslider." The band will play the album front-to-back on the upcoming dates. In addition, the Reverend Horton Heat will be celebrating an album of their own during the run, playing the Al Jourgensen-produced Liquor in the Front in its entirety.

"We are beyond excited to announce our rescheduled 'Rubberneck' tour dates with Reverend Horton Heat for fall of 2022! Postponing 2021 as the Delta Variant surged was one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make," state the group. "For the safety of the band, crew, and fans, we felt it was the best thing to do. All tickets for the original shows will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Refunds at point of purchase as per local policies. Can’t wait to get out there and see everyone!"

Toadies 2021 / 2022 Tour Dates

Dec. 27 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster Street*

Dec. 28 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater^

Dec. 29 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's*

Dec. 30 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

Sept. 13 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's*

Sept. 14 - Oklahoma, City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom*

Sept. 16 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theater*

Sept. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Grand Room @ Complex*

Sept. 19 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee*

Sept. 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park*

Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey*

Sept. 23 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues*

Sept. 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom*

Sept. 25 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades*

Sept. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox*

Sept. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland*

Sept. 29 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory*

Oct. 4 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads^

Oct. 5 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Pageant^

Oct. 7 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue^

Oct. 8 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave II^

Oct. 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro^

Oct. 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak^

Oct. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues^

Oct. 14 - Covington, Ky. @ Madison Theater^

Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergel's^

Oct. 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza^

Oct. 19 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise^

Oct 20 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall^

Oct. 21 - Asbury Park, N.Y. @ Stone Pony^

Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts^

Oct. 23 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore^

Oct. 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl^

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater^

Oct. 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues^

Oct. 28 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room^

Drakulas *

Nashville Pussy ^