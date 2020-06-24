Tom DeLonge’s Academy Led Change to U.S. Government’s Advanced Aerial Threat Policy

Estranged Blink-182 singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge has dedicated a majority of his time in recent years to the To the Stars Academy, which has focused on the investigation of science, aerospace and unidentified flying objects. The dedication appears to be paying off, with the academy's efforts recently yielding a change in the U.S. government's Select Committee on Intelligence policy for the 2021 fiscal year.

DeLonge stated via social media, "Very proud that @TTSAcademy DID THIS— We galvanized Senators, organized briefings, submitted Natl’ Security language and wrote Op-Eds in major news outlets to achieve page 11 in the below link. THIS is how we get to DISCLOSURE."

The Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 can be read in full at this location, but the part that DeLonge was pointing to was the section detailing the approach to "advanced aerial threats." It reads as follows:

The Committee supports the efforts of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence to standardize collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomenon, any links they have to adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to U.S. military assets and installations. However, the Committee remains concerned that there is no unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat. The Committee understands that the relevant intelligence may be sensitive; nevertheless, the Committee finds that the information sharing and coordination across the Intelligence Community has been inconsistent, and this issue has lacked attention from senior leaders.

Therefore, the Committee directs the DNI, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies as the Director and Secretary jointly consider relevant, to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena (also known as ‘‘anomalous aerial vehicles’’), including observed airborne objects that have not been identified.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Navy published UFO videos that had been provided by DeLonge's To the Stars Academy research group. The clips were initially published in 2017, but the recognition by the military branch added another stamp of credibility to the videos. In May, President Trump's comments about the videos were published, with the U.S. leader stating, "I just wonder if it's real. That's a hell of a video."

DeLonge has continued his music career in recent years, creating music with his other band Angels & Airwaves. He's also spent time writing books as well.