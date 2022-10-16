Tom DeLonge Calls Upcoming Blink-182 LP Their ‘Most Progressive’ and ‘Elevated,’ Fans React
The past week has been extremely exciting for Blink-182 fans, as the newly reunited classic trio announced their extensive reunion tour and shared their first new song with Tom DeLonge (“Edging”). Now, DeLonge has shared some surprising and intriguing insights into what we can expect from their follow-up to 2019’s Nine.
Yesterday (Oct. 15), the founding guitarist/vocalist took to Twitter to tease a couple details regarding the band’s upcoming (and currently unnamed) new studio LP.
As you can see from his tweet below, he claims that it’ll have “some of the most progressive, and elevated music” they’ve “ever had.” He added: “In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. Edging is fun, and a perfect way to remind u of the fun again. But just u fucking wait.”
Naturally, his post has received thousands of retweets and likes over the last 24 hours, as well as hundreds of quote tweets. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of replies have shown a ton of support and anticipation.
Check out a few of the most enthusiastic ones below:
Of course, it's been over a decade since DeLonge, bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker last worked together (on 2012’s Dogs Eating Dogs EP). If “Edging” is any indication, whatever they’re cooking up next is sure to be worth the wait!
As for DeLonge’s former replacement, Matt Skiba (who’s been with the group since 2015), he recently responded positively to learning about the end of his time with Blink-182.
Lastly, you can see all of the announced dates for their 2023 – 2024 reunion tour below. Grab your tickets here!
Blink-182 2023 - 2024 International Reunion Tour Dates
March 11, 2023 – Tijuana, Mexico @ Imperial GNP
March 14, 2023 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos
March 17–19, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza
March 17–19, 2023 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza
March 21–22, 2023 – Asuncion, Paraguay @ TBA
March 23–26, 2023 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic
March 24–26, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza
March 28, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
April 1–2, 2023 – Monterrey, Mexico @ TBA
May 4, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr
May 6, 2023 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr
May 9, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
May 11, 2023 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
May 12, 2023 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Ctr
May 16, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena
May 19, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
May 20, 2023 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
May 21, 2023 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
May 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
May 24, 2023 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
May 26, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Arena
May 27, 2023 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 14, 2023 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr
Jun 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium
Jun 20, 2023 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
Jun 22, 2023 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Ctr
Jun 23, 2023 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Ctr
Jun 25, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 27, 2023 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena
Jun 29, 2023 – Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place
Jun 30, 2023 – Calgary, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
July 3, 2023 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr
July 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr
July 8, 2023 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr
July 10, 2023 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
July 11, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena
July 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
July 14, 2023 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Ctr
July 16, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 2, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
Sept. 4, 2023 – Belfast, Ireland @ SSE Arena
Sept. 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Sept. 8, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
Sept. 9, 2023 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
Sept. 12, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
Sept. 13, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
Sept. 14, 2023 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
Sept. 16, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
Sept. 17, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Sept. 19, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
Sept. 20, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
Oct. 2, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
Oct. 3, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre
Oct. 4, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 6, 2023 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
Oct. 8, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Oct. 9, 2023 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Oct. 11, 2023 – London, England @ The O2
Oct. 14, 2023 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
Oct. 15, 2023 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena
Oct. 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Feb. 9, 2024 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena
Feb. 11, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr
Feb. 13, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
Feb. 16, 2024 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
Feb. 19, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr
Feb. 23, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
Feb. 26, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Christchurch Arena