Tom DeLonge Calls Upcoming Blink-182 LP Their ‘Most Progressive’ and ‘Elevated,’ Fans React

The past week has been extremely exciting for Blink-182 fans, as the newly reunited classic trio announced their extensive reunion tour and shared their first new song with Tom DeLonge (“Edging”). Now, DeLonge has shared some surprising and intriguing insights into what we can expect from their follow-up to 2019’s Nine.

Yesterday (Oct. 15), the founding guitarist/vocalist took to Twitter to tease a couple details regarding the band’s upcoming (and currently unnamed) new studio LP.

As you can see from his tweet below, he claims that it’ll have “some of the most progressive, and elevated music” they’ve “ever had.” He added: “In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. Edging is fun, and a perfect way to remind u of the fun again. But just u fucking wait.”

Naturally, his post has received thousands of retweets and likes over the last 24 hours, as well as hundreds of quote tweets. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of replies have shown a ton of support and anticipation.

Check out a few of the most enthusiastic ones below:

Of course, it's been over a decade since DeLonge, bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker last worked together (on 2012’s Dogs Eating Dogs EP). If “Edging” is any indication, whatever they’re cooking up next is sure to be worth the wait!

As for DeLonge’s former replacement, Matt Skiba (who’s been with the group since 2015), he recently responded positively to learning about the end of his time with Blink-182.

Lastly, you can see all of the announced dates for their 2023 – 2024 reunion tour below. Grab your tickets here!

Blink-182 2023 - 2024 International Reunion Tour Dates

March 11, 2023 – Tijuana, Mexico @ Imperial GNP

March 14, 2023 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos

March 17–19, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza

March 17–19, 2023 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza

March 21–22, 2023 – Asuncion, Paraguay @ TBA

March 23–26, 2023 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic

March 24–26, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza

March 28, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

April 1–2, 2023 – Monterrey, Mexico @ TBA

May 4, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

May 6, 2023 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr

May 9, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 11, 2023 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

May 12, 2023 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Ctr

May 16, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 19, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

May 20, 2023 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

May 21, 2023 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

May 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

May 24, 2023 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

May 26, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Arena

May 27, 2023 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 14, 2023 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr

Jun 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium

Jun 20, 2023 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

Jun 22, 2023 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Ctr

Jun 23, 2023 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Ctr

Jun 25, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27, 2023 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Jun 29, 2023 – Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place

Jun 30, 2023 – Calgary, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

July 3, 2023 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr

July 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

July 8, 2023 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

July 10, 2023 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

July 11, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena

July 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

July 14, 2023 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Ctr

July 16, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 2, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 4, 2023 – Belfast, Ireland @ SSE Arena

Sept. 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Sept. 8, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Sept. 9, 2023 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Sept. 12, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Sept. 13, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Sept. 14, 2023 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

Sept. 16, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sept. 17, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 19, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sept. 20, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

Oct. 2, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

Oct. 3, 2023 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre

Oct. 4, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 6, 2023 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

Oct. 8, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Oct. 9, 2023 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Oct. 11, 2023 – London, England @ The O2

Oct. 14, 2023 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

Oct. 15, 2023 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

Oct. 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Feb. 9, 2024 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena

Feb. 11, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr

Feb. 13, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

Feb. 16, 2024 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

Feb. 19, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr

Feb. 23, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Feb. 26, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ Christchurch Arena