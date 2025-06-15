Tom Morello + Evanescence’s Amy Lee Join Nationwide ‘No Kings’ Protests

Yesterday (June 14), people from across the country took part in the nationwide “No Kings” protests that arose in response to Donald Trump’s birthday/military parade in Washington, D.C. The protests occurred in several major cities – as well as online – and amongst the countless citizens participating were former Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee.

Morello + Lee’s Appearances

Morello – who recently spoke out against Trump for feuding with Bruce Springsteen – was seen amongst the protesters in Los Angeles yesterday (June 14). As reported by NBC News, he “addressed a large crowd” in the downtown area of the city sometime in the afternoon.

NBC News adds:

Standing on the bed of a truck surrounded by First Nation activists, Morello encouraged protesters to continue making their voices heard and said history is made by those who are willing to stand up for their beliefs. Trump, he said, made a huge miscalculation by picking on LA. ‘When the billionaires and when the oligarchs and when the racists decided that they were going to take over this country and they were going to start in Los Angeles, they picked the wrong motherf------ city,’ he said. ‘Nobody is coming to save us. We are the ones that are going to save us.’

According to one user on X (whose post you can see below), Morello “pass[ed] by a federal building in a truck blasting music” around 1:20 PM, with “the crowd danc[ing] as Marines look[ed] on.” Various Instagram users also posted photos of Morello holding a sign that states (in all caps): “Deport racists.”

Meanwhile, a couple images of Lee at a protest in Nashville were shared on social media as well. In one, she’s holding a sign that says “No Kings” in all caps (and in red and blue) alongside a drawn version of the official No Kings logo. In the other, she’s pictured alongside husband Josh Hartzler; both of them are wearing “No Kings” t-shirts, and Lee is holding a different sign that – in all caps – partially reads: “Justice for all.”

You can view various images and clips of Morello and Lee at the “No Kings” protests below.

More About “No Kings” Movement + Protests

As Loudwire wrote earlier today, the “No Kings” website/organizers clarify that they’re motivated by various actions committed by Trump and his administration. Specifically, the explain:

As ICE raids escalate and Trump doubles down on authoritarian tactics—including politicizing the military—we’re meeting the moment with action. The road ahead isn’t just about one protest or one day. It’s about building a movement powerful enough to win against authoritarian forces dead set on destroying our democracy. We’re inspired by the 3.5% principle: it only takes 3.5% of the population engaging in sustained, strategic protest against authoritarianism to achieve significant political change. Everything we do from here on out is grounded in three core commitments: staying in the fight, taking concrete action today, and investing in the long-term.

The website/movement is also led by the following feeling: “They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.”

Seeing as how yesterday was both Trump’s 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the United States Army, it’s little wonder why the “No Kings” protests took place when they did.

Per BBC News, the rallies and marches were meant to distract from and rebel against “a rare military parade hosted by Trump in Washington DC, and came after days of protests in Los Angeles and elsewhere over his immigration policies.” Similarly, The New York Times mentions that the protests involved innumerable people “fill[ing] plazas, streets and parks across the country . . . mounting a mass mobilization that called for protecting American democracy from a president whom many opponents accused of overreaching the powers of his office.”

The New York Times elaborates:

The demonstrations set off in waves as the day progressed, in small towns and major cities, including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, the heart of a surging protest movement against President Trump. Some 2,000 events, organized under the slogan No Kings, were planned across all 50 states, animated by the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, federal spending cuts and Mr. Trump’s military parade in Washington. . . . Many events nationwide drew large crowds with demonstrators striking patriotic themes, waving American flags or reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

You can see more photos from the event(s) via the Associated Press and The Atlantic, and read more about what happened via NBC News and Newsweek.

What Else Is New With Morello + Evanescence?

Last week, Loudwire reported that ex-Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura has fully left the music industry. In her official statement, she explains:

After careful consideration, observing what is going on in this music industry, AI related developments and change in society I've come to the conclusion to step away. . . . Instead of wasting another year of my life constantly hoping for new energy, drive and creativity, I've reached a point in my life where I can confidently lean back in peace.

You can see her full statement below:

As for Morello, he’s taking part in the “Defend LA: A Show to Benefit the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights” concert tomorrow night (June 16) at the Echoplex in Los Angeles, Calif. It will feature Cypress Hill’s B Real, Pussy Riot, and a host of other guests, too, and be hosted by comedian/actor George Lopez.

“Join us for a night of resistance, music, and solidarity,” Morello wrote on social media, and given that he recently took part in anti-ICE protests in the city, his involvement here isn’t too surprising.

You can see Morello’s post below:

Doors are set to open at 7:00 PM, with the show beginning at 7:50 PM, and you can still purchase tickets here or here (with proceeds going to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, otherwise known as CHIRLA).

For more information on CHIRLA, click here.