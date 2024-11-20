Win a Tom Petty ‘Long After Dark’ Deluxe Edition Vinyl Prize Pack!

Want to win a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Long After Dark deluxe edition prize pack? Well, we hope just like the song "you got lucky." But to increase your chances, Loudwire Nights now had a contest where you can enter to win a vinyl prize package.

The '80s classic album was released in November 1982 and featured the radio hit singles "You Got Lucky" and "Change of Heart," as well as the fan favorite songs "Straight Into Darkness," "Deliver Me" and "A One Story" town.

A brand new deluxe edition of the album was just released featuring additional French TV appearances from that time period, a cover of The Troggs' "Wild Thing" and additional material that was not included on the initial record.

As part of this prize package, you'll get the Long After Dark deluxe vinyl, a Long After Dark reissue tour raglan shirt, a sticker pack and an illustrated notebook also from that era as well as the "Straight Into Darkness" floating pen.

So how do you get this great addition to your vinyl collection? Simply fill out the form with your contact details at the bottom of this post. If your entry is selected we'll reach out to you on how to receive the prize package. This contest ends Monday, Dec. 2, so you'll want to make sure to get your entry in before then.

Go ahead and enter now below.