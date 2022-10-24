Tommy Lee Celebrates 60th Birthday With John 5, Chad Kroeger, John Travolta + More

On Oct. 3, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee turned 60 years old and now he's shared photo of his recent birthday celebration in Mexico, which was attended by celebrity friends and musical peers, including Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, John 5, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, actor John Travolta and more.

Lee, the youngest member of Crue, is the last of the band's original four to turn 60, but his youthful spirit is still as radiant as ever. On Instagram, the drummer and newly-turned OnlyFans star shared photos from the big bash, as did many others who joined in on the fun, including his wife Brittany Furlan and John 5's wife Rita Lowery in addition to some of the aforementioned stars.

The getaway began with a private flight to Mexico where the partygoers enjoyed the Punta Mita resort and the luxuries it had to offer. Over a dozen guests dined outdoors at a long table, Lee sank his teeth into a four-tiered drum cake and snagged a reptile out of a pool, John 5 played guitar around a bonfire on the beach and everyone enjoyed a view of paradise outside the edge of an infinity pool.

View photos from the birthday celebration (some posts are slideshows, so click through the images to see more where applicable) below.

As for what Lee's 60s hold, he'll start this new decade of life the same way he finished the last one — out on the road with Def Leppard. The two bands just announced a 2023 world tour together following the massive success of their summer co-headlining North American run alongside Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Classless Act.

