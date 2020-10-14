Tommy Lee has threatened to leave the United States if Donald Trump wins a second term as president.

After all, the Motley Crue drummer, Methods of Mayhem mastermind and solo artist was born in Greece. It's a country the musician recently suggested he might return to if Trump gets four more years in the White House. Lee could also end up spending some time in the United Kingdom, he proposed.

That's the line of thinking that emerged when the entertainer talked to the U.K. newspaper The Big Issue in an interview that goes to print this week (Oct. 12). Asked for his response to a possible second term for the businessman and reality TV star turned world leader, the rocker made no bones in reply.

"Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I'm coming over to visit the U.K.," Lee said. "I'm out of here. I'll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands."

The musician continued, "The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we're embarrassing. I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: 'What the fuck are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.'"

It's not as if Lee has attempted to hide his distaste for the president in the past. Last year, the drummer called Trump "scary delusional." Beyond that, the president has handled disasters such as the California wildfires — to say nothing of the COVID-19 pandemic — in a way that worsened Lee's opinion of him.

Regarding the coronavirus situation, Motley Crue's reunion tour alongside Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts has already been pushed back to 2021 because of the health crisis. But Lee's eagerness to get back onstage with his longtime bandmates is giving him a hopeful outlook.

"I can just imagine what it's going to be like being on stage with that many people and that energy when it's OK to be together again," Lee enthused. "It's going to be priceless — that kind of energy I'm probably never going to see again in my lifetime. Can you imagine what that's going to be like? Holy shit!"

That said, the energy the Motley Crue member seems averse to includes when his wife redecorates his luxury car in the colors of his upcoming solo album, Andro. Lee's spouse, Brittany Furlan, sprung such a prank on the musician earlier this week in a TikTok vid the rocker may or may not have been in on.

Andro arrives this Friday (Oct. 16).