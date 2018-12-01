Tommy Lee truly believes Travis Scott stole his rollercoaster drum concept. He began sounding off on social media earlier this week, saying, "Just found out this fucking idiot @travisscott or someone on his team ripped off the 360 AND The Crüecifly! WTF!! Get an original idea bro..."

Interestingly, he later claimed that he and his production crew "created" both the 360 rollercoaster and Crüecifly mechanism, and the company they used to create them also created Scott's coaster.

In the midst of the attention his claims have garnered, many people have come forth claiming that Lee ripped off Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's similar drum contraption. Lee provided the obvious response that he has been doing the stunts since the '80s, while Barker hadn't begun until much more recently.

You can watch videos of Lee and Barker's stage mechanisms below.