Tool, Billie Eilish Have Avenged Sevenfold’s Favorite 2019 Albums

With the final hours of 2019 counting down, Avenged Sevenfold's band members have checked in with their favorite albums of the year and they show a wide array of favorites both in and out of the rock and metal world. Two common choices among the members are Tool's Fear Inoculum and Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Tool may not come as a surprise to fans of the band, as longtime fans obviously had high hopes for the long in the works record which ended up being critically hailed by the time it finally arrived. M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman all picked the album in their Top 5.

Likewise, rock adjacent favorite Billie Eilish scored recognition from the same four musicians for her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album, with Zacky Vengeance being the lone holdout in both cases.

Other acts scoring multiple nods among the five members include Kanye West for Jesus Is King (chosen by Shadows and Gates), Bring Me the Horizon's Amo (chosen by Shadows and Vengeance), Dirty Heads' Super Moon (chosen by Gates and Christ) and Weezer (Gates chose The Teal Record, while Christ chose The Black Album).

See all five band member choices listed below:

M. SHADOWS

Tool – Fear Inoculum

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Kanye West – Jesus Is King

Bring Me The Horizon – Amo

Billie Elilsh – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

SYNYSTER GATES

Tool – Fear Inoculum

Kanye West – Jesus Is King

Billie Ellish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Dirty Heads – Super Moon

Weezer – Teal Record

ZACKY VENGEANCE

Bring Me The Horizon – Amo

Machine Gun Kelly – Hotel Diablo

Volbeat – Rewind, Replay, Rebound

Post Malone – Hollywood Is Bleeding

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

JOHNNY CHRIST

Tool – Fear Inoculum

Dirty Heads – Super Moon

Billie Ellish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Weezer – Black Album

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

BROOKS WACKERMAN

Tool – Fear Inoculum

Billie Ellish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The Raconteurs – Help Us Stranger

The Fearless Flyers – The Fearless Flyers II

The National – I Am Easy To Find

Avenged Sevenfold had a rather quiet 2019, but that could mean their return is coming in the new year. Stay tuned to see if they have an album making 2020 "best of" lists next year.