Tool, Billie Eilish Have Avenged Sevenfold’s Favorite 2019 Albums
With the final hours of 2019 counting down, Avenged Sevenfold's band members have checked in with their favorite albums of the year and they show a wide array of favorites both in and out of the rock and metal world. Two common choices among the members are Tool's Fear Inoculum and Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Tool may not come as a surprise to fans of the band, as longtime fans obviously had high hopes for the long in the works record which ended up being critically hailed by the time it finally arrived. M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman all picked the album in their Top 5.
Likewise, rock adjacent favorite Billie Eilish scored recognition from the same four musicians for her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album, with Zacky Vengeance being the lone holdout in both cases.
Other acts scoring multiple nods among the five members include Kanye West for Jesus Is King (chosen by Shadows and Gates), Bring Me the Horizon's Amo (chosen by Shadows and Vengeance), Dirty Heads' Super Moon (chosen by Gates and Christ) and Weezer (Gates chose The Teal Record, while Christ chose The Black Album).
See all five band member choices listed below:
M. SHADOWS
Tool – Fear Inoculum
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Kanye West – Jesus Is King
Bring Me The Horizon – Amo
Billie Elilsh – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
SYNYSTER GATES
Tool – Fear Inoculum
Kanye West – Jesus Is King
Billie Ellish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Dirty Heads – Super Moon
Weezer – Teal Record
ZACKY VENGEANCE
Bring Me The Horizon – Amo
Machine Gun Kelly – Hotel Diablo
Volbeat – Rewind, Replay, Rebound
Post Malone – Hollywood Is Bleeding
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
JOHNNY CHRIST
Tool – Fear Inoculum
Dirty Heads – Super Moon
Billie Ellish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Weezer – Black Album
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
BROOKS WACKERMAN
Tool – Fear Inoculum
Billie Ellish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
The Raconteurs – Help Us Stranger
The Fearless Flyers – The Fearless Flyers II
The National – I Am Easy To Find
Avenged Sevenfold had a rather quiet 2019, but that could mean their return is coming in the new year. Stay tuned to see if they have an album making 2020 "best of" lists next year.
