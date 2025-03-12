Tool are reportedly facing a class action lawsuit following their first-ever Tool Live in the Sand festival, which took place last weekend.

Tool Live in the Sand was held at the Hard Rock & Royalton Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Primus, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria and a few other bands performed at the festival, and Tool headlined it on Friday and Saturday night.

Why Tool Fans Are Upset After Tool Live in the Sand

The reason fans are upset with the band is because they played a 10-song set the first night [via Setlist.fm] and nine songs the second — four of which were also played the first night. Thus, they feel as though they were ripped off after the festival promised "two unique sets" from Tool.

The band was booed and flipped off during their set Saturday night, one fan put a "Fuck MJK" sign on their hotel balcony the next day and countless other attendees shared their frustrations about the experience online this week.

The Potential Lawsuit Against Tool

One of the attendees was an attorney from Georgia named Stas Rusek, whose firm is rallying up fans who want to take part in a class action lawsuit against Tool.

Rusek confirmed to Metal Hammer that the potential lawsuit against the band is being investigated at this time. Tool's performances at Live in the Sand were Rusek's 27th and 28th times seeing Tool, and he asserted that there was a "sense of betrayal" during the second night.

"What it boils down to is that purchasers of the festival package were promised 'two unique sets' by Tool. While the comments on these posts argue about what 'unique' means, the reality is that the opportunity to see Tool play two unique sets, ie no repeats, was the determining factor for most attendees to pull the trigger on spending thousands of dollars to attend.

"Most Tool fans, like me, have attended multiple shows on the same tour, and we know that, due to the spectacular and complex nature of their show, most songs will be repeated. However, this is not what festival attendees were promised."

Rusek claimed that fans who take part in the suit won't have to pay a fee unless they win.