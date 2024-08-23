Have you tried making Tool's "Die Eier von Satan" cookies?

Most Tool fans may already know that the song, which is from their 1996 album Ænima, is a hash cookie recipe in German. The title "Die Eier von Satan" translates to "The Eggs of Satan" (or "The Balls of Satan," depending on which source you use).

And yet, the recipe itself calls for no eggs. But since it calls for shaping them into balls (and since it was penned by Tool), "The Balls of Satan" makes a bit more sense.

See the lyrics translated [via Google Translate] below.

Tool, 'Die Eier von Satan' Lyrics (English Translation)

The balls of Satan

Half a cup of powdered sugar

A quarter teaspoon of salt

A pinch of Turkish hashish

Half a pound of butter

A teaspoon of vanilla sugar

Half a pound of flour

150 grams of ground nuts

A little extra powdered sugar

And no eggs

Place in a bowl

Stir in butter, add ground nuts and knead the dough

Form eyeball-sized pieces of dough

Roll in the powdered sugar and say the magic words

Simsalabimbamba Saladu Saladim

Place on a greased baking tray and bake at 200 degrees for 15 minutes

And no eggs

The life

Bake at 200 degrees for 15 minutes

And no eggs

Tool, 'Die Eier von Satan'

What Fans Say About the Recipe

We went through a couple of Reddit posts to see if anyone tried making the hash cookies with the recipe.

"Heard it a million times, didn’t realize it was a damn recipe. Thanks for this," a fan commented on one Tool Reddit thread about the recipe.

A few others noted that they tried the recipe without the hash.

"They were tasty, kind of similar to an Italian wedding cookie," someone said.

"My friend and I attempted to make them when we were 16 years old. We did not know what Turkish hash was, so we just bypassed that step. They were OK," another individual wrote. "The best part was that we gave my mother a cookie to taste, she replied that the texture was not great and asked if we used eggs."

Another fan pointed out that anyone who wants to attempt this recipe needs to bake them at 200 degrees Celsius, not Fahrenheit, as the latter wouldn't be hot enough to bake them in 15 minutes.

Have Tool Performed the Song Live?

As per Setlist.fm's Tour Statistics page on Tool, the band only played "Die Eier von Satan" live one time on Dec. 19, 1996 in Universal City, California.