Tool’s ‘Fear Inoculum’ Certified Gold Within a Year of Its Release

It seems like just yesterday we were anticipating the release of Tool's Fear Inoculum and doubting whether it would actually see the light of day or not. It's been just under a year since the sixth album in their collection came out, and it's officially been certified Gold in the U.S.

The certification was awarded by the Recording Industry Association of America on Aug. 12, which means it took around 11 and-a-half months for the record to achieve the feat. That doesn't happen often in rock and metal these days, so kudos to Tool.

The album actually caused a lot of commotion in the music world last year. In the weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 release of Fear Inoculum, Tool uploaded their discography onto digital and streaming services for the first time. Shortly after, all four of their albums were in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 — and the most recent one was over 13 years old.

When Fear Inoculum did come out, it debuted at No. 1 on the chart, knocking Taylor Swift's Lover right from the top. Swifties all over Twitter were freaking out, demanding to know who these "Tool" people were. The best part is that the majority of the units pushed in its first week were pure album sales.

It's cool to see Tool kicking ass even during a pandemic, when absolutely nothing is going on. They aren't touring, nor are they making any other type of major announcement. The people just really love Tool.