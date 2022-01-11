Tool to Headline 2022 Bonnaroo Festival

Bonnaroo is back in full force for 2022, and they've got Tool as one of their headliners. The annual Tennessee-based festival has revealed their full lineup for 2022 with a wealth of acts across a variety of genres set to play over the four days and nights in Manchester, Tennessee. For rock fans, the big draw will be Tool who earned one of the coveted headline spots, while another of Maynard James Keenan's bands, Puscifer, are also part of the bill.

Tool have drawn the coveted Saturday night (June 18) headliner spot, topping a day that includes sets from Flume, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, $uicideboys, Porter Robinson, Mark Rebillet, Chvrches, Lany, Ludacris, Judah and the Lion, Mt. Joy, 100 Gecs, All Time Low and more.

The festival actually kicks off on Thursday (June 16) with a welcome day lineup of Gryffin, Clozee, Side Piece, Role Model, The Brook and the Bluff, Sons of Kemet, Goth Babe and more.

Things pick upon Friday (June 17) with a lineup headed by J. Cole, The Chicks and Illennium, with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War on Drugs, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Bleachers, Tove Lo, Dayglow, The Regrettes and more set to play.

The Sunday lineup (June 19) has the legendary Stevie Nicks closing out the festival. Other Sunday highlights include Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Rezz, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, Wallows, Tash Sultana, Coin, All Them Witches, Lettuce and more. Check out the full lineup in the festival admat below.

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2022 are now available in 4-Day packages, with a variety of travel and lodging options also offered. Visit the Bonnaroo website for more information.

