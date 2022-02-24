How Tool’s $810 Limited Edition ‘Fear Inoculum’ Box Set Sold for Less at Recent Show

UPDATE: A poster on Reddit has shown that the Tool limited edition 'Fear Inoculum' ultra deluxe vinyl box set price has dropped to $750 with a photo taken of the merch table at the Washington, D.C. show. That said, it should be noted as previously reported here that the actual price of the box set was always $750 per a press representative, with the $810 amount for the Philadelphia show being arrived at after venue tax and fees.

After word circulated of a lower price at a different show, the press representative also confirmed that for the Washington, D.C. show, the venue did not require the tax and fees to be assessed, meaning it sold for the $750 original price.

Tool have some of the most diehard fans going, and a new item has come on the market that will likely yield excitement, but may cause a double take upon seeing the sticker price. The band have just announced that there will be a Fear Inoculum ultra deluxe vinyl LP box set available at shows, but it comes with a sizable price tag.

The group revealed their plans to put this very rare box set on sale at shows with a social media post that includes an unboxing video showcasing all of plentiful details of items that are featured in the set.

Tool have traditionally taken great care and shown much dedication into how they've presented all of their physical releases over the years, so there's little doubt that this collection will be a top of the line offering who traditionally go above and beyond in their packaging.

"There’s some late breaking news from the band. Having just received their personal allotment of the forthcoming (TBA) FEAR INOCULUM ULTRA DELUXE LP, they were inspired to offer for sale this very limited number of advance pressings to TOOLARMY VIP PACKAGE holders (taking advantage of their early merch access) beginning with tonight’s show in Philadelphia and extending to the remaining shows in Elmont, Newark, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and so forth, or until there are no more available (prior to the worldwide release that’s projected for sometime in April)," the band wrote in the message.

"Furthermore, these early vinyl arrivals (only a tour item for the time being) have been AUTOGRAPHED, adding a personal touch to the cover imagery. The package contains 5 discs of industry best 180g vinyl, with audio tracks on one side and etched art on the reverse of each side of the disc. Though the quantities are very limited, should there be any remaining copies, they will be made available to concert goers at the general merch booth."

That should be something for fans to be excited about, but word has since circulated that the box sets in question are retailing for $810 at shows. This initially came from a photo taken at the merch booth that has since been posted to Reddit. According to a press representative for the band, the box set is going for $750 plus venue fees and tax which raises the total to $810.

Another fan then posted that one box set purchased had already been turned around on eBay, selling for $2,000.

As you might expect with the lofty price tag, there has been some backlash to the cost, as detailed in multiple Tool Reddit threads.

While the Tool ultra deluxe vinyl LP box set is currently only available as a tour item, we are told that it will be widely available this April.