Why Tool Weren’t Going to Play Black Sabbath’s Farewell Show (+ What Changed Their Minds)

Tool are one of many bands set to play Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" farewell show next month, but they initially weren't going to take part in it at all.

During an interview with Guitar World, Adam Jones recalled he and his bandmates' reaction when they were first approached about it by Tom Morello, who's serving as the event's musical director.

“The four of us were on the phone, or texting – I can’t remember – and someone went, ‘I don’t think I can do it.’ Someone else went, ‘Okay, yeah, I think I’m gonna do this other thing,’... I think I even went, ‘Yeah, let’s not do it.’ But it was really an honor that they asked us," Jones said.

A few months later, however, Morello asked Jones if he'd be interested in playing a song with him and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan at the show. When Jones agreed, he learned that Danny Carey and Maynard James Keenan had also signed on to play with other musicians.

“I went, ‘I didn’t know that.’ It hit me, and I said, ‘If the three of us are there – and I know Justin [Chancellor] will want to do it.’ I went back to our people and went, ‘Why don’t we just do it? We’re all going to be there.’ That’s how it happened – and why it was announced later," the guitarist explained.

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Anthrax and Rival Sons are the other bands on the "Back to the Beginning" lineup, in addition to Tool, Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne. The show will take place on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

