Transatlantic, the prog supergroup starring Mike Portnoy (drums), Neal Morse (keyboards), Roine Stolt (guitar) and Pete Trewavas (bass), will release their conceptual fifth album, The Absolute Universe, on Feb. 5. It's a cinematic offering and the new song, "The World We Used to Know," helps paint a broader picture of what fans can expect.

The album will be packaged as two independent releases — an abridged version and a lengthier double album, dubbed The Absolute Universe: The Breath of Life and The Absolute Universe, respectively.

“The second release from the upcoming Transatlantic album, The Absolute Universe, features our Swedish Genie Mr. Roine Stolt on lead vocals (in contrast to the first release, which featured Neal, Pete and I sharing the lead vocals)," began Portnoy.

"This piece also opens with another extended instrumental intro where I get to utilize my best Keith Moon acrobatics and leads to Roine’s beautiful, melodic vocals on the verses and choruses in the body of the song and climaxes with a majestic section with Neal Morse taking the lead vocal and one of the album’s main musical reoccurring themes." he continued.

"The World We Used to Know" sounds like a daunting title amid a tumultuous 2020, but the music is entirely uplifting and cinematic — something you hit play on, fold your hands behind your head and lay down with eyes closed to fully embrace its magnificence.

Watch the music video toward the bottom of the page and view the album details further below as well.

Regarding the idea to offer two variants of The Absolute Universe, Portnoy explained, "We've got two versions of this album. There is a two CD presentation, which is 90 minutes long, and a single one that's 60 minutes. However, the single CD is NOT merely an edited version of the double CD. They each contain alternate versions and even in some cases, new recordings."

"We wrote fresh lyrics and have different people singing on the single CD version tracks as compared to those on the double CD," the drummer elaborated. "Some of the song titles have also been changed, while others might remain the same, but compositionally what you'll hear has been altered. You must appreciate that what we have done is unique. We revamped the songs to make the two versions different."

Trewavas added, "We did write some new music for the single CD, what's more, there are also differences in the instruments used on some of the tracks across the two records."

The Absolute Universe will be out Feb. 5 on InsideOut Music and can be pre-ordered here.

Transatlantic, "The World We Used to Know" Music Video

Transatlantic, The Absolute Universe Album Cover Variants

InsideOut Music

Transatlantic, The Absolute Universe: The Breath Of Life (Abridged Version) — Track Listing

Single CD Edition, Gatefold 2LP+CD, or Digital Album

1. "Overture"

2. "Reaching For The Sky"

3. "Higher Than The Morning"

4. "The Darkness In The Light"

5. "Take Now My Soul"

6. "Looking For The Light"

7. "Love Made A Way (Prelude)"

8. "Owl Howl"

9. "Solitude"

10. "Belong"

11. "Can You Feel It"

12. "Looking For The Light (Reprise)"

13. "The Greatest Story Never Ends"

14. "Love Made A Way"

Transatlantic ‘The Absolute Universe: Forevermore (Extended Version)

2CD Edition, 3LP+2CD Boxset, or Digital Album

Disc 1:

1. "Overture"

2. "Heart Like A Whirlwind"

3. "Higher Than The Morning"

4. "The Darkness In The Light"

5. "Swing High, Swing Low"

6. "Bully"

7. "Rainbow Sky"

8. "Looking For The Light"

9. "The World We Used To Know"

Disc 2:

1. "The Sun Comes Up Today"

2. "Love Made A Way (Prelude)"

3. "Owl Howl"

4. "Solitude"

5. "Belong"

6. "Lonesome Rebel"

7. "Looking For The Light (Reprise)"

8. "The Greatest Story Never Ends"

9. "Love Made A Way"