It's become an annual rite of passage for SoCal music fans. Travis Barker's MUSINK Festival is back for its 12th year, taking over the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. Calif. the weekend of March 8-10.

Suicidal Tendencies will headline night one on Friday, March 8, stirring up the pit with the like-minded Hatebreed, Sick Of It All, Bleeding Through and All Hail the Yeti.

Saturday, March 9 features Limp Bizkit as the headliners, with Barker doing a drum and DJ set and rising rockers Ho99o9 are among the others expected to play.

As for Sunday, March 10, the headliner is being kept a secret for the time being. Whoever is leading the way, they'll be joining an old school punk lineup that includes Fear, Dead Kennedys, T.S.O.L., Anti-Flag and Voodoo Glow Skulls.

Barker, who is co-producing the event, says, “Every year we have more and more fun and this year I’m excited to announce Suicidal Tendencies, Limp Bizkit, Fear, Hatebreed, Dead Kennedys and more. Super stoked for all the fans to come out for a great time of music, cars, and tattoos.”

Special $79 weekend tickets are available now through Dec. 31. All other tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 14 at 10AM PT. Fans can also look into VIP and meet and greet opportunities, as well as choose between three-day weekend passes or individual day tickets by checking out the MUSINK website.

