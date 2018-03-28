Tremonti Reveal ‘A Dying Machine’ Street Date + Album Details

Mark Tremonti's back-and-forth between Alter Bridge and his other band Tremonti takes him back to his self-titled group this year. The singer-guitarist and his band will be supporting their fourth full-length album, A Dying Machine, which is now set to be released on June 8 via Napalm Records.

The band, which is rounded out by guitarist Eric Friedman and drummer Garrett Whitlock, have been in the studio with Tremonti's longtime producer pal Michael "Elvis" Baskette, creating their latest slab of riff-heavy rock. Tremonti have offered a minute-plus teaser video for the A Dying Machine album that can be heard in the player above.

A Dying Machine finds Tremonti expanding their horizons, branching out with their first concept album. The music was inspired by a story that Tremonti himself came up with while on Alter Bridge's tour last summer, centered around the title track for the album. Tremonti is also teaming with John Shirley to author a book based around the story as well, which focuses on the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called "vessels" are trying to co-exist.

In addition to the title track, a press release points to the full-on drum assault of the opener "Bringer of War," the instrumental closer "Found" and tracks like "From the Sky," "Throw Them to the Lions" and "A Lot Like Sin," which all feature touchtones of past Tremonti works, as key tracks on the album. The set will also be a more diverse release with the tracks "Trust," "The First The Last" and "Desolation" reportedly breaking new sonic ground. To pick up the new album, you can pre-order the set here.

Tremonti will start their touring support of the album stateside, hitting a few festivals along the way, before venturing overseas and spending the summer in Europe opening shows for Iron Maiden. See all of their scheduled dates below and sign up for the new website with ticketing details here.

Tremonti, A Dying Machine Artwork + Track Listing

Napalm Records Napalm Records loading...

Bringer of War

From the Sky

A Dying Machine

Trust

Throw Them to the Lions

Make It Hurt

Traipse

The First the Last

A Lot Like Sin

The Day When Legions Burned

As the Silence Becomes Me

Take You With Me

Desolation

Found

Tremonti 2018 Tour Dates

May 2 - Savannah, Ga. @ The Stage on Bay

May 4 - Concord, N.C. @ Carolina Rebellion

May 5 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Lunatic Luau

May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

May 12 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Social

June 17 - Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks

June 18 - Munich, Germany @ Munich Storm

June 19 - Leipzig, Germany @ Täubchenthal

June 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 22 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 23 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest Clisson

June 26 - Zwolle, Netherlands @ Zwolle Hedon

June 28 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Glasgow O2 ABC

June 29 - London, United Kingdom @ London O2 Shepherds Bush

June 30 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Birmingham O2 Institute

July 2 - Belfast, United Kingdom @ Belfast Limelight

July 3 - Dublin, Ireland @ Dublin Academy

July 5 - Portsmouth, United Kingdom @ Portsmouth Pyramids

July 9 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Ippodromo

July 10 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadio

July 13 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

July 14 - Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest

July 17 - Muggia, Italy @ Piazza Unita D'italia

July 24 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Zagreb Arena

July 27-8 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

July 29 - Warsaw, Poland @ Warsaw Hybrydy

July 31 - Berlin, Germany @ Berlin Lido

Aug. 1 - Cologne, Germany @ Cologne Luxor

Aug. 2 - Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air

