Tremonti Reveal ‘A Dying Machine’ Street Date + Album Details
Mark Tremonti's back-and-forth between Alter Bridge and his other band Tremonti takes him back to his self-titled group this year. The singer-guitarist and his band will be supporting their fourth full-length album, A Dying Machine, which is now set to be released on June 8 via Napalm Records.
The band, which is rounded out by guitarist Eric Friedman and drummer Garrett Whitlock, have been in the studio with Tremonti's longtime producer pal Michael "Elvis" Baskette, creating their latest slab of riff-heavy rock. Tremonti have offered a minute-plus teaser video for the A Dying Machine album that can be heard in the player above.
A Dying Machine finds Tremonti expanding their horizons, branching out with their first concept album. The music was inspired by a story that Tremonti himself came up with while on Alter Bridge's tour last summer, centered around the title track for the album. Tremonti is also teaming with John Shirley to author a book based around the story as well, which focuses on the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called "vessels" are trying to co-exist.
In addition to the title track, a press release points to the full-on drum assault of the opener "Bringer of War," the instrumental closer "Found" and tracks like "From the Sky," "Throw Them to the Lions" and "A Lot Like Sin," which all feature touchtones of past Tremonti works, as key tracks on the album. The set will also be a more diverse release with the tracks "Trust," "The First The Last" and "Desolation" reportedly breaking new sonic ground. To pick up the new album, you can pre-order the set here.
Tremonti will start their touring support of the album stateside, hitting a few festivals along the way, before venturing overseas and spending the summer in Europe opening shows for Iron Maiden. See all of their scheduled dates below and sign up for the new website with ticketing details here.
Tremonti, A Dying Machine Artwork + Track Listing
Bringer of War
From the Sky
A Dying Machine
Trust
Throw Them to the Lions
Make It Hurt
Traipse
The First the Last
A Lot Like Sin
The Day When Legions Burned
As the Silence Becomes Me
Take You With Me
Desolation
Found
Tremonti 2018 Tour Dates
May 2 - Savannah, Ga. @ The Stage on Bay
May 4 - Concord, N.C. @ Carolina Rebellion
May 5 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Lunatic Luau
May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
May 12 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Social
June 17 - Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks
June 18 - Munich, Germany @ Munich Storm
June 19 - Leipzig, Germany @ Täubchenthal
June 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 22 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
June 23 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest Clisson
June 26 - Zwolle, Netherlands @ Zwolle Hedon
June 28 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Glasgow O2 ABC
June 29 - London, United Kingdom @ London O2 Shepherds Bush
June 30 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Birmingham O2 Institute
July 2 - Belfast, United Kingdom @ Belfast Limelight
July 3 - Dublin, Ireland @ Dublin Academy
July 5 - Portsmouth, United Kingdom @ Portsmouth Pyramids
July 9 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Ippodromo
July 10 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadio
July 13 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
July 14 - Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest
July 17 - Muggia, Italy @ Piazza Unita D'italia
July 24 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Zagreb Arena
July 27-8 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
July 29 - Warsaw, Poland @ Warsaw Hybrydy
July 31 - Berlin, Germany @ Berlin Lido
Aug. 1 - Cologne, Germany @ Cologne Luxor
Aug. 2 - Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air
