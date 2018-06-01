Tremonti Unleash New Song ‘As the Silence Becomes Me’

We're one week out from Tremonti's highly anticipated new album A Dying Machine, and the band has offered yet another piece to the musical puzzle -- a new song called "As the Silence Becomes Me."

The track plays off a spiraling guitar part that continually ascends and descends through the verses, as Tremonti sings, "Take me on / All I ever wanted was a friend of mine to take the time / But the time is gone / All I ever wanted was a friend of mine to take the time."

We'll have to wait another week to see how "As the Silence Becomes Me" fits within the overall story of A Dying Machine. As has been reported, the disc is the first concept album for Tremonti, who began coming up with the story while on tour with Alter Bridge. The musician has also been working with John Shirley to bring the A Dying Machine to book form as a full-length piece of fiction. Pre-order A Dying Machine here.

Tremonti will hit the road in Europe in mid-June. The trek launches June 17 in Florence, Italy. See all of the upcoming tour dates here.

