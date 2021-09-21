Tremonti Drop Full Throttle New Song ‘Now and Forever,’ Announce Livestream Concert

It's now just a matter of days until Tremonti's full studio album, Marching in Time, is available everywhere, but the guitarist-singer is giving fans the final taste of fresh music before it arrives. Arriving today (Sept. 21) is a new lyric video for the song "Now and Forever" off Tremonti's fifth studio album.

Set against a darkened backdrop with visually compelling black and white shapes shifting throughout the clip, the lyric video offers a backdrop fitting for the song. The track definitely falls in the heavier range with pulsing low end that can most certainly be felt throughout the body and should be quite the sensation in the live setting.

The song is featured on Tremonti's Marching in Time album that arrives this Friday (Sept. 24). Pre-orders for the set are available at this location.

And speaking of release day, Tremonti also have something else special in store. The band will be playing their first ever livestream concert, broadcast through NoCapShows, this Friday (Sept. 24) at 9PM ET/6PM PT. The show will also be available for the entire following week after the premiere.

Tremonti promise a setlist comprised of songs from the new album as well as fan favorites from the previous four releases. So be sure to check out the show and get your tickets here. And you can also look for Tremonti and his band on tour this fall.

Tremonti, "Now and Forever"