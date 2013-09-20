Tremonti’s ‘Marching in Time’ Out Friday 9/24 on Napalm Records

Mark Tremonti is no stranger to storytelling. Throughout his years with top-charting bands Alter Bridge and Creed, and most recently his solo band, Mark has never strayed from his love of writing memorable songs. With the upcoming fifth album, Marching in Time, the band looks to continue this trend while exploring their love for heavy music, drawing from current events from the last year to form the basis of each song.

While its predecessor, A Dying Machine, was an overall concept album seeped in darker sentiments and story, the vibe of Marching in Time is different – emerging as a charging rock/metal offering that takes the listener on 12 individual journeys.

Marching in Time is scheduled for global release on Sept. 24 via Napalm Records and fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of “A World Away,” “Marching in Time,” “If Not For You” and “Now And Forever.”

From the driving drum beat of opener “A World Away” to the epic closer “Marching in Time,” the new album is a reflective look at the world around us today. Tremonti’s unmatched musicianship bleeds through the album, showcased on tracks like “Thrown Further,” “In One Piece” and the thought provoking “Would You Kill.”

Alternatively, the band displays their softer side on pensive tracks “The Last One of Us” and “Not Afraid to Lose.” The debut single “If Not For You” shows the evolution of the band’s sound in 2021 and the music video is a frenetic, high-energy performance video that visually compliments the single that is currently impacting radio.

To commemorate the release of Marching in Time, Tremonti – comprised of Mark Tremonti

(vocals/guitars), Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums) – will be performing their first ever livestream, broadcast via NoCap Shows on release date (Sept. 24). The livestream will begin at 9PM ET/6PM PT and will be available for the entire week following the premiere. Tickets for the livestream are currently on sale and available here: https://nocapshows.com/artist/tremonti.

You can also look for Tremonti on tour this fall with Sevendust and Daughtry. Dates can be seen below.

Tremonti With Sevendust

Sept. 22 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock

Tremonti With Daughtry & Sevendust

Nov. 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 06 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand

Nov. 07 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Nov. 09 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

Nov. 10 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre

Nov. 12 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Resort Spa & Casino – Event Center

Nov. 13 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 14 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 16 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater

Nov. 17 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 19 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

Nov. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Nov. 21 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Nov. 24 - Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena

Nov. 27 - Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theater

Nov. 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Nov. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Dec. 02 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

Dec. 03 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Dec. 05 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Dec. 06 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

Dec. 08 - El Paso, Texas @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Dec. 10 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory (support TBA)

Dec. 13 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans

Dec. 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Dec. 16 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hal

Dec. 17 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NAPALM RECORDS