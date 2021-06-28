Though Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross teased they'd be getting back to work on new Nine Inch Nails music right after their Oscar win for the Soul original score, it looks like another outside project is on the books as well. Both Nine Inch Nails and Halsey teased via social media on Monday (June 28) that they'll be working together on Halsey's next studio album.

Both teases shared a Los Angeles-based billboard trumpeting the next Halsey record which is titled If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. Within the text of the post, Halsey revealed that Reznor and Ross are producing her fourth album.

Though Halsey is mostly know for her success in the pop world, she has shown her interest and affinity for musicians working in the rock genre. She previously collaborated with Bring Me the Horizon and also appeared with Yungblud and Travis Barker on the 2019 single "11 Minutes." And she's worked with Machine Gun Kelly on the song "Forget Me Too."

Last November, Halsey expressed her desire to release a full-fledged rock album sooner than later. "I do really want to, but it needs to come naturally," she explained to Vogue. "I've never sat down before and been like, 'Okay, I want to make this type of album.' The album kind of makes itself. When that time comes, it'll happen on its own. I definitely need to do it eventually though, because I'm starting to age out of being angsty and punk."

Keen-eyed Halsey fans have suggested that the musician was actually teasing the collaboration with Reznor and Ross with a sly social media post in Instagram earlier this month. In one of the photos, she's holding a toddler-sized Nine Inch Nails T-shirt over her pregnant stomach as she glances into a mirror. Check out that post and scroll through the slides below.

While the billboard has appeared revealing the album title, there is no word as of yet when If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power will be arriving. Other key details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.