Watch Trivium’s Matt Heafy Cover Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train’

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy continues to spend the time between albums paying homage to some of his favorite music. Heafy's latest online cover finds the musician taking on Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," though in a little different manner than you're used to hearing it.

Heafy goes acoustic for this performance, which gives the listener an even clearer take on the power of the words in the Osbourne classic. The vocalist's rich lower register lends some emotional heft to the song. Heafy covered the song via his Twitch channel. Have a look below.

2019 found Trivium mostly taking a well deserved break after a heavy promotional schedule the previous year. So far, no word has come concerning a new album as of yet, though Heafy has continued to keep up appearances online with plenty of covers during the downtime. At present, there is just one tour date announced for the band in 2020, and it doesn't come until September.

As for Osbourne, 2020 will be a big year for the Prince of Darkness. After a difficult 2019 that saw him battle multiple health concerns, he returned to the stage late in the year with Post Malone and is expected to resume his touring in 2020. Stay up to date on Osbourne's touring here.

Matt Heafy Covers Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train"