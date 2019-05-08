Trivium Predicted Tool’s Exact New Album Release Date in 2018

At 2018’s Rock on the Range Festival, we asked two dozen bands to predict the release date for Tool’s elusive new album. One year later (almost to the day) Tool revealed plans for the yet-untitled album, and it turns out Trivium guessed the exact date.

Last night during a concert in Birmingham, Ala., Tool projected August 30 on their LED boards, signaling the highly anticipated release date for their first new album in 13 years. Fans around the world rejoiced, and many of them returned to our predictions video to see if anyone actually guessed correctly.

Among the predictors were Corey Taylor, Synyster Gates, Greta Van Fleet and Body Count, all choosing a different Friday in our snazzy 2019 baked goods calendar. Atreyu drummer Brandon Saller got close, putting his stamp on Aug. 23, while Baroness frontman John Baizley overshot the mark by the slightest margin, guessing Sept. 6.

However, the title of new Tool album clairvoyant goes to Trivium, and more specifically, bassist Paolo Gregoletto. Gazing upon many blank days on our calendar, Paolo zeroed in on “the last week of August.”

How did it all happen and how did Trivium predict the future? Watch the video above and see for yourself.