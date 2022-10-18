Turnstile Song Featured in New Taco Bell Ad for Nacho Fries

You can sure work up a hunger in the mosh pit. But luckily Taco Bell's Nacho Fries have returned to the menu, and they're getting a boost from pit-stirrers Turnstile whose music is soundtracking a new ad.

The fast food chain recently debuted an ad on TikTok (seen below) trumpeting the return of their Nacho Fries to the menu, complete with Turnstile's song "Holiday" commanding you attention.

"Holiday" hit the charts earlier this year, peaking at No. 27 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. It comes from the band's 2021 album, Glow On, which topped out at No. 30 on Billboard Top 200 Album Chart, but was one of 2021's more critically hailed records.

This also isn't the first time that "Holiday" has been picked up for promotional purposes, with the song previously soundtracking a commercial for Hayley Williams' Good Dye Young hair color company.

So snack on this Turnstile-soundtracked promo, then head down to Taco Bell for some tasty Mexican spices and nacho cheese sauce to dip your Nacho Fries in. You can also pick up tickets to see Turnstile this fall right here.

Turnstile, "Holiday"