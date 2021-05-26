Turnstile Bring Back Some ‘Mystery’ With New Song

Couldn't we all use a little "mystery"? It's not been that long since Turnstile's buzzy 2018 effort Time & Space, but the band is starting 2021 fresh with a aptly titled song called "Mystery" that might not be what some are expecting (unless you expect the unexpected).

Opening with a spacey spiraling sound reminiscent of a '70s PBS TV show, the hypnotic soundscape eventually gives way to driving guitars and angsty vocals as Brendan Yates belts about the desire for more surprise and magic in the world. Have a listen to the song in the player below.

As stated, "Mystery" is the first new material for Turnstile since their 2018 breakout effort, though the band did reimagine three Time & Space tracks in 2020 for the Share a View EP. Details of a new album have not been announced as of yet, and at present the song is a standalone single. For those digging the track, "Mystery" is available via the streaming platform of your choosing here.

Meanwhile, like many bands, Turnstile are anxious to get back to playing shows. At present, they've signed on for a trio of fall festivals, appearing at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware on Sept. 23, Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky on Sept. 24 and Knotfest Iowa in Indianola, Iowa on Sept. 25. Stay tuned to the band's website as more shows are revealed.

Turnstile, "Mystery"

Roadrunner